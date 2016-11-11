- Matt. 5:8
- Augustine
- our heart is restless until it repose in thee
- Confessions
Welcome to the CCEL
The mission of the Christian Classics Ethereal Library (CCEL) is to build up the church by making classic Christian literature widely available and promoting its use for edification and study by interested Christians, seekers and scholars. The CCEL accomplishes this by selecting, collecting, distributing, and promoting valuable literature through the World Wide Web and other media.
Support CCEL
Subscribe now ($19.95 per year) to
- eliminate ads
- get 10 free eBook downloads
- help keep CCEL running
Proofread a book
- Our Translated Gospels
Charles Cutler Torrey
- Grace and Personality
John Oman
- The Meaning of Prayer
H. E. Fosdick
- Paley's Natural theology, with illustrative notes
William Paley
What's new
2017-1-20. New MP3 recording of Spiritual Canticle of the Soul and the Bridegroom Christ by St. John of the Cross and recorded by Mark
2016-11-25. UPDATED MP3 recording of Life of God in the Soul of Man by Henry Scougal and recorded by Mark (Additional files added)
2016-11-11. New MP3 recording of Centuries of Meditations (4th and 5th Centuries) by Thomas Traherne and recorded by Tracy